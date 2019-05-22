Left blasts Mandelblit for postponing Netanyahu hearing

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Politicians on the Left competed with each other in their condemnations of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit following his decision on Wednesday to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hearing from July to October.
They accused Mandelblit of helping Netanyahu avoid a criminal indictment in the three cases against him. Labor MK Stav Shaffir noted that Mandelblit was appointed by Netanyahu and served as his cabinet secretary.
“Mandelblit proved we were right in opposing him dealing with Netanyahu’s cases,” Shaffir said. “He is scared, because he owes his career to Bibi Erdogan.”
Former prime minister Ehud Barak accused Mandelblit of “the stalling of the century.” He said Mandelblit should at least charge Netanyahu in one of the cases now.
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said the hearing postponement would allow Netanyahu to pass an immunity law before his cases advance and avoid a trial altogether.
“Every citizen who will not get the same treatment and will face the muscular arm of the courts will pay the price,” Zandberg said.
Blue and White MK Karin Elharar warned that the decision could lead to “the destruction of democracy.” She said that her party and the citizens would not let Netanyahu get away with it.
“Netanyahu, expect a war of attrition,” she said. “We will fight with full force any attempt by you to harm the gatekeepers.”
But Labor MK Shelly Yacimovich defended Mandelblit for rejecting Netanyahu’s request to postpone the hearing by a year. She said the three-month delay was reasonable.
The criminal investigations facing Netanyahu, known as Case 1,000, Case 2,000 and Case 4,000, have clouded his premiership and were a central issue during the recent election.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>