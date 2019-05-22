Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Left blasts Mandelblit for postponing Netanyahu hearing

Politicians accuse Mandelblit of helping Netanyahu avoid a final criminal indictment in the three cases against him.

By
May 22, 2019 20:18
1 minute read.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

 
Politicians on the Left competed with each other in their condemnations of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit following his decision on Wednesday to delay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hearing from July to October.

They accused Mandelblit of helping Netanyahu avoid a criminal indictment in the three cases against him. Labor MK Stav Shaffir noted that Mandelblit was appointed by Netanyahu and served as his cabinet secretary.

“Mandelblit proved we were right in opposing him dealing with Netanyahu’s cases,” Shaffir said. “He is scared, because he owes his career to Bibi Erdogan.” 

Former prime minister Ehud Barak accused Mandelblit of “the stalling of the century.” He said Mandelblit should at least charge Netanyahu in one of the cases now.

Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said the hearing postponement would allow Netanyahu to pass an immunity law before his cases advance and avoid a trial altogether.


“Every citizen who will not get the same treatment and will face the muscular arm of the courts will pay the price,” Zandberg said.
Blue and White MK Karin Elharar warned that the decision could lead to “the destruction of democracy.” She said that her party and the citizens would not let Netanyahu get away with it.

“Netanyahu, expect a war of attrition,” she said. “We will fight with full force any attempt by you to harm the gatekeepers.”

But Labor MK Shelly Yacimovich defended Mandelblit for rejecting Netanyahu’s request to postpone the hearing by a year. She said the three-month delay was reasonable.

The criminal investigations facing Netanyahu, known as Case ‎‎1,000, Case 2,000 and Case 4,000, have clouded his premiership and were a central issue during the recent election.

