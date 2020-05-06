The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Left-wing protester threatens to 'find' Yair Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a complaint with Israel Police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 17:11
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
YAIR NETANYAHU at a recent court hearing.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHANI)
Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, was publicly threatened on Wednesday during a protest held outside the Prime Minister's residency.     
Protesters were recorded on video using a loudspeaker to tell Netanyahu,  that “we know why you need bodyguards, one day we will find you when they are away, (that would be) a pity!”
The prime minister filed an official complaint with police against Left-wing activist Haim Shadmi who allegedly called for the death of his son. 
"The incitement among the radical left crossed all red-lines,” said the prime minister. “These are real threats to the life of my son, threats that can not be ignored."  
Yair is well-known for using his social media presence to express radical views, among them that the Haaretz newspaper is owned by a German firm with a Nazi past and that Europe should be Christian.
      


