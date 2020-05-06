Left-wing protester threatens to 'find' Yair Netanyahu

Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, was publicly threatened on Wednesday during a protest held outside the Prime Minister's residency.

Protesters were recorded on video using a loudspeaker to tell Netanyahu, that “we know why you need bodyguards, one day we will find you when they are away, (that would be) a pity!” The prime minister filed an official complaint with police against Left-wing activist Haim Shadmi who allegedly called for the death of his son.

"The incitement among the radical left crossed all red-lines,” said the prime minister. “These are real threats to the life of my son, threats that can not be ignored."

Yair is well-known for using his social media presence to express radical views, among them that the Haaretz newspaper is owned by a German firm with a Nazi past and that Europe should be Christian.