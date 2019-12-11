Liberman attacks Netanyahu: I have values, you have interests

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday morning, just hours before the Knesset is supposed to vote on dissolving itself kicking off the process of bringing the country to the third elections in less than a year.Liberman denounced that slander, forgery and malignity against him and his family and friends have dramatically increased in the recent period, and he accused the Prime Minister Residence to be the source behind those attacks."Although since the beginning of the election campaign for the 22nd Knesset, I have made it clear that Yisrael Beytenu would only support a unity government, and although I have acted in a civic-oriented and responsible way, the Prime Minister's associates, in various ways, have repeatedly given their own 'explanation' on why I did not join a Messianic-ultra-Orthodox government led by Netanyahu," Liberman wrote, saying that they suggested that he was "blackmailed by the police and the prosecutor's office, he was afraid of investigation, and he had become the legal establishment's darling."He said that when he had to face legal problems, he never claimed immunity.Liberman quoted what Netanyahu said in 2008 when Olmert was facing legal problems. "This is a prime minister who has fallen into the throes of investigation and has no public and moral mandate to set such fateful things in the state of Israel. There is a concern - I have to say real, not unsubstantiated - that he will make decisions based on the personal interest of his political survival and not national interest," the Likud leader said back then."If I wanted to attack or hurt you where you are most vulnerable, Mr. Prime Minister, I would have reminded you of that" Liberman further said, adding that he could have supported the "Blue and White" bill to prevent an indicted Knesset member to sit in the government.He also remarked that he could have easily joined a government led by Blue and White and suggested that, had Netanyahu been in his shoes, he would have."The difference between you and me is that I have values and you have interests," he stated. "The most important value for me is friendship, something that is completely foreign to you.""Mr. Prime Minister, you are disqualifying yourself," he concluded.