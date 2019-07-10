Likud to A-G: Investigate Barak and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is demanding that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit open a criminal investigation against former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, demanding that he disclose his personal and business contacts with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In 2008, Epstein was convicted of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, for which he served 13 months, and was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.
With regards to the relationship between Barak and Epstein, the Likud complaint stated that, "Mr. Barak was photographed coming out of Mr. Epstein's apartment in 2016. So close were the ties between the two that Mr. Barak's name even appeared in Mr. Epstein's black notebook. In this context, there is a real need to examine whether the "grants" Barak received from the Wexner Foundation and/or Mr. Epstein ceased in 2006 or changed form in the years that followed, and continued to be given to him."
The Wexner Foundation focuses on the development of Jewish professional and volunteer leaders in North America and public leaders in Israel. Between 2004 and 2006, whilst he was a private citizen, $2.3 million was transferred to Barak for a "research" that was never published.
In a complaint filed on behalf of the Likud, attorney Michael Dvorin claimed that Barak, as well as the Wexner Foundation, refuse to reveal the reason for the payment.
The reference to Epstein's "black notebook" refers to an address book of Estein's containing the names of several prominent personalities including US President Donald Trump, lawyer Alan Dershowitz and Barak. It also allegedly contains the name of several of his former, alleged victims and accomplices.
"My client believes that it is necessary to examine very carefully the explanation for the receipt of the said funds, and whether these were the only funds given to Mr. Barak over the years in such strange circumstances and from whom," Likud's attorney wrote to Mandelblit.
The arrest of Epstein has caused a minor stir in Israeli politics, with both Netanyahu and Barak releasing videos and statements
accusing the other of ties with criminals.
