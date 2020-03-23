The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud vows to boycott votes on Knesset committees

Parties in Gantz's bloc fighting over Finance Committee.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 23, 2020 12:36
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (photo credit: REUTERS)
Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Likud and its satellite parties will boycott Monday's votes to form Knesset committees to protest Blue and White's decision to not coordinate its appointments, a Likud spokesman announced.
The spokesman said it was unacceptable that unlike in the past, when the committees were divided between the blocs until a government was formed, this time, all the committees will be headed by MKs in Blue and White's political bloc.
"At this critical time for Israel, instead of helping, Blue and White is using dictatorial and destructive tactics out of hatred and hunger for power," the Likud spokesman said. "Because of this shameful behavior, the Likud and the nationalist camp decided to boycott the proceedings of the Knesset."
At least four committees will be formed. Blue and White faction chairman Avi Nissenkorn will head the Arrangements Committee that divides up the other posts. Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi will head the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah has been talked about as the head of a special committee that will oversee the government's handling of the coronavirus.
While Blue and White wanted to give the Knesset Finance Committee to Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer, the Joint List complained and demanded to head the powerful committee. The Joint List said it did not want to give the plum post to a close associate of Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
Blue and White wanted an Arab MK to instead head a new committee on violence in the Arab sector. MK Mansour Abbas is the Joint List's candidate to head a committee.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz has been talked about as head of the Knesset Education Committee.


