Lion of Judah members help Ethiopian-Israelis embroider for the future

The Lion of Judah Israel project empowers senior, women immigrants from Ethiopia with an embroidery course that lasts about six months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 7, 2019 09:51
Members of the philanthropic women’s foundation Lion of Judah Israel meet with representatives of 56

Members of the philanthropic women’s foundation Lion of Judah Israel meet with representatives of 56 families from Ethiopia who immigrated a year or less than a year ago.. (photo credit: LION OF JUDAH FOUNDATION)

Members of the philanthropic women’s foundation Lion of Judah Israel have come to visit the organization’s Embroidering for the Future project, in Ibim, near the border with the Gaza Strip.

There they met with representatives of 56 families from Ethiopia who immigrated a year or less than a year ago, along with the head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, Ofir Libstein.

Libstein said the immigrants are absorbed in the village, next to Sderot, for about two years until they leave the community. During that time they receive the tools to have a better education, to find employment, and other helpful skills.

The Lion of Judah Israel project empowers senior, women immigrants from Ethiopia with an embroidery course that lasts about six months.

“This is a great opportunity for Ethiopian women of the third age to show off their culture through traditional embroideries and works of art. This is not just a class, but an opportunity to express their skills and talents, to discuss the integration and the challenges ahead,” the organization said. “Embroidering is a connection of their roots with a new birth here in the country.”


