Lion wins praise from pluralists for stance on Jerusalem pride parade

As the capital gears up for the Jerusalem Pride Parade on Thursday, Mayor Moshe Lion has received praise from pluralist members of his coalition for his approach to the event and to the concerns of the pluralist population of the city in general.



Last week, the Jerusalem Municipal Council budget for the Jerusalem-based LGBT organization Open House which runs the pride parade was approved, fulfilling promises Lion made in the course of his coalition negotiations.

The mayor publicly promised to approve the almost NIS 500,000 budget in a statement on his Facebook Page, saying that he was “the mayor of all residents of the city,” adding “the budget for the Open House will be approved on Thursday, as it is every year.”Although haredi and national-religious representatives voted against the budget item in a subcommittee, Lion promised that the full municipal council would overturn this decision and pass it, which it did, with most of the opponents simply absenting themselves from the final vote.And the mayor ignored pressure from conservative national-religious activist groups and rabbis, including Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Aryeh Stern demanding to remove the gay pride flags flown along the pride parade route.Following approval of the budget, Lion took to Facebook again, posting a picture of himself with four of the municipal council members who lobbied for approval of the Open House funding and stating simply “the Open House budget for 2019 was approved!”Although such efforts have been made and resisted in the past during Nir Barkat’s tenure as Jerusalem Mayor, not to mention legal precedents rejecting demands to stop the parade or fly the flag, Lion’s refusal to countenance these actions has allayed some fears that he would take a less open stance on such matters given that his election victory was due overwhelmingly to haredi support.And the Jerusalem Municipal Authority fought a legal action against posters plastered around the city by the hardline national-religious organization Hazon decrying homosexual relationships in recent days, with director of the department for public advertisements Hagar Achdut ordering the posters be removed for being offensive.Hazon appealed the decision to the High Court of Justice which threw out its complaint on Wednesday saying the Jerusalem Municipal Authority acted within its authority.“He [Lion] realises there is a large gay community in Jerusalem, as well as a large population which wants the city to be free and pluralistic and don’t want to submit to the demands of extremists,” said Dr. Laura Wharton, a member of the Jerusalem Municipal Council for Meretz who lobbied for the Open House funding, noting that it had been a condition for Meretz joining Lion’s coalition.She praised him for keeping his promises and for having spoken out publicly in favor of approving the budget item.“He has a lot of experience in and understands and respects the fact that we live in a country of where we respect the rule of laws, which means respecting the gay community too,” said Wharton.“He also wants very much to be fair and even handed representative of all parts of Jerusalem.”Deputy Mayor and municipal council member Fleur Hassan-Nahoum also expressed approval for Lion’s handling of the issue, saying that in the end the budget for Open House “passed without drama” because of Lion’s ability to handle his diverse coalition.And Hassan-Nahoum also praised Lion more broadly for his attitude towards the non-haredi sector of the capital and its interests.“Former Mayor Nir Barkat significantly changed Jerusalem’s image by giving large sums of money to boost culture in the city, and bring different festivals here. Lion has now allocated more money this year in the cultural budget than before,” she said.“We don’t agree on everything, but he’s a very efficient operator. He has a few pluralistic fighters in his coalition, and he goes out of his way to ensure that we are representing our public and he respects the need of the pluralist parties to get results for their constituents.”

