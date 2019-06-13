Lionel Richie headed for Israel

Country Music Association Awards - Arrivals - Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., 14/11/2018 - Lionel Richie.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JAMIE GILLIAM)
If it's Lionel Richie you're looking for - you'll be able to find him in Israel this summer.
Richie, the legendary crooner behind such hits as "Hello," "Truly" and "Endless Love," will be performing a concert in the Holy Land in September. The news was first reported on Thursday by Yediot Aharonot.
Concert organizers confirmed the report, and said full details of the show would only be released next week.
Richie is slated to turn 70 this week, and has spent more than 50 years in the music business, first with the Commodores, who were behind such hits as "Easy" and "Three Times a Lady." In the 1980s he embarked on a wildly successful solo career, releasing 10 studio albums and winning four Grammy Awards. Throughout June, July and August, Richie is slated to perform more than 30 shows across the United States, as well as concerts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
This is believed to be the first concert in Israel for Richie, who has been a supporter of the Jewish state for many years. In 2013 he entertained guests at a fund-raiser in Los Angeles for the Friends of the IDF.
According to Yediot
concert tickets are expected to go on sale on Tuesday.
