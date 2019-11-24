Litzman could serve as health minister if Netanyahu steps down - UTJ

The United Torah Judaism party confirmed that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu steps down from his position as health minister, then current Deputy Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman could take over as health minister, according to Mako news.UTJ approved the decision, since this is currently a transitional government and since Litzman would have to resign as deputy health minister if he decides not to serve as the health minister.After Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Netanyahu in three cases, the Blue and White party and other parties called on Netanyahu to step down or be removed from his ministerial positions in the government. Israel Police recommended indicting Litzman on charges of fraud and breach of trust in August as well, after investigations concerning his alleged involvement in attempting to prevent alleged pedophile Malka Leifer from being extradited to Australia and his alleged involvement in trying to prevent the closure of a food company that posed a health hazard to the public.Litzman resigned from the position of health minister after the decision to allow Israel Rail to conduct work on the Sabbath, which is against Jewish religious law. He became Deputy Health Minister after the Knesset made a decision to allow someone to serve as deputy minister, if the prime minister serves as the formal minister.