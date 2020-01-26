The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

MDA offers assistance to Turkey after earthquake

"I view this as an opportunity for collaboration and offer all assistance towards saving lives anywhere in the world - this is how MDA has operated in the past and will continue to do so."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 26, 2020 04:53
Earthquake aftermath in the Turkish eastern city of Elazig, Jan. 25, 2020 (photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Earthquake aftermath in the Turkish eastern city of Elazig, Jan. 25, 2020
(photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Magen David Adom (MDA) offered the Turkish Red Crescent humanitarian aid in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in the Elazig province in Turkey.
"We are anxiously tracking the developments. Our heart goes out to the Turkish people and to those who have lost loved ones. The Turkish Red Crescent is respected and highly experienced in responding to disaster. MDA leadership, its employees and volunteers are following with admiration after the effective response given by the forces," wrote MDA Director General Eli Bin in a letter to Turkish Red Crescent President Dr. Kerem Kinik on Saturday.
"This is a significant earthquake that requires a large-scale response and collaboration between a large number of organizations," said Bin, adding that he had "great appreciation" for the Turkish Red Crescent who have already set up a control center in Ankara and a field kitchen capable of feeding 5,000 people daily. 2,500 shelter tents were set up for families, blood has been secured to supply to hospitals and mental health teams are available as well.
"I view this as an opportunity for collaboration and offer all assistance towards saving lives anywhere in the world - this is how MDA has operated in the past and will continue to do so," stated Bin.
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Friday, about 550 km (340 miles) east of Ankara. At least 22 people were killed and 1,103 others were injured as rescuers continued to search for survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.
On Friday night, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described it as a "Level 3" incident according to the country's emergency response plan, meaning it called for a national response but did not require international help.
Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.
During a visit for the World Holocaust Forum last week, President of Albania Ilir Meta thanked IDF soldiers for help after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania in November, killing 51 and injuring over 3,000. 11,000 buildings were damaged, leaving as many as 13,000 people homeless, according to JNS.
Meta awarded the "Golden Eagle Decoration" to the IDF's National Rescue Unit. Israeli military engineers were among foreign volunteers who worked to determine whether some buildings were safe after the earthquake.
"I want to express [to] you Albania’s deep gratitude for the human solidarity and the inspirational compassion shown during the inspection, evaluation of earthquake-damaged buildings and dwellings, and in particular for calming down residents and for advising Albanian citizens affected by natural disaster, further consolidating the friendly and historical relations between our two nations and our countries," said Meta to the soldiers on Thursday, according to the Albanian Daily News.


Tags IDF Magen David Adom Turkey mda earthquake albania
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by