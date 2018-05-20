May 20 2018
MK Odeh: too bad Defense Minister didn't tweet he'll throw me to prison

Odeh was recorded on Saturday lashing out at the policeman who prevented him from visiting an injured Arab protester, the policeman complained against Odeh for offending a public servant.

By
May 20, 2018 18:38
1 minute read.
HADASH MK Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint Arab List, speaks at the Knesset in this file photo.

HADASH MK Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint Arab List, speaks at the Knesset in this file photo.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Joint List leader insulted a policeman when prevented from visiting Arab protester now in hospital. Defense Minister Liberman commented on social media that ''such terrorists belong not in the Knesset but in prison'' Joint List leader Ayman Odeh took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.

"It's too bad he didn't tweet I'll be in prison in 48 hours", he wrote in irony, "they I would know there is nothing to worry about."

On Saturday Odeh attempted to visit the director of the Mossawa Center Jafar Farah who is now in hospital after suffering from a leg injury while under arrest.

Farah was arrested on Friday during a pro-Gaza protest in Haifa in which police arrested 21 people.

Odeh was recorded on Saturday lashing out at the policeman who prevented him from visiting Farah, the policeman complained against Odeh for offending a public servant.

Odeh eventually left the hospital without visiting Farah.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman responded to the event on Sunday by writing "Every day in which Odeh and his friends walk around free and curse police officers is a failure of the law enforcement authorities.

"These terrorists belong not in the Knesset but in prison, it is about time they will pay the price for what they are doing," wrote Liberman. 


