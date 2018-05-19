May 19 2018
|
Sivan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

MK questions if injured Arab Israeli activist was hurt by police

Jafar Farah, director of the Mossawa Center, was arrested on Friday during a protest in Haifa and is now in hospital.

By
May 19, 2018 19:47
1 minute read.
MK questions if injured Arab Israeli activist was hurt by police

Israeli police officer in east Jerusalem. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Meretz MK Ilan Gilon stated on social media on Saturday that he had passed an urgent question to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan regarding the arrest of Mossawa Center Director Jafar Farah.

Farah was arrested with 20 other protesters on Friday during a protest in Haifa against the IDF's actions in Gaza, which was attended by hundreds of Israelis, both Arab and Jewish alike.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.




"I demand to know if police brutality led to the broken leg [suffered] by Jafar Farah," wrote Gilon, "The idea that a protester leaves his home to use his democratic right and is taken to an interrogation because of that, and as it ends it turns out his limbs are broken, is a thought that makes my blood run cold," he wrote.

Gilon called on the police to immediately look into the matter and called on all Israeli citizens "not to be intimidated, to go out and use the right for free expression."  

The Mossawa Center, a civil society organization that advocates for equal rights for Arab Israelis, published a post on social media in Arabic in which it stated that the alleged injury occurred during the time Farah was under police supervision. He is now in the hospital.




Related Content

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome visits Mount Herzl, Jerusalem during his Israel visit
May 19, 2018
Major Nigerian Evangelical leader emphasizes Christian solidarity during Israel visit

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut