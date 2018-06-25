MKs, justice officials clash in showdown over role of legal counsel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, multiple ex-Supreme Court justices who were also attorney-generals and a range of MKs called the government’s proposed bills to further empower political control over government lawyers' appointments a “great danger.”



A range of government MKs and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked pushed back hard against this attack at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday.





Shaked, at times talking over intense yelling from both sides, said that politicians should be trusted, “are not corrupt” and will not go and appoint “a Sancho Pancho” type character.The multiple bills propose different ways that politicians will have greater control over legal advisers who are considered the “gatekeepers” of the rule of law in ministries across the government.Supporters of the bills claim that the legal advisers need to be more friendly in their stances to the positions of the ministers they serve and that this can only be ensured by having the ministers have greater control over their appointment.Those opposing say that this would politicize the legal advisers and remove one of the last bastions of checks and balances to preserve the rule of law in a parliamentary system that has few checks on the ruling coalition.With around a dozen MKs from over six parties screaming at each other throughout, Joint List MK Dov Henin was finally kicked out of the room.Former deputy Supreme Court president and attorney-general Elyakim Rubinstein attacked the proposed bills, saying that no one has presented evidence that current legal advisers “frustrate the policies” of their ministers and that Shaked herself has said she respects the current legal advisers.Rubinstein said that, “it is clear we would be going toward politicization” of the legal advisers and that the bills “were not healthy and would be a slippery slope” toward damaging the rule of law.Former Supreme Court justice and attorney-general Yitzhak Zamir went even farther saying that, “I don’t remember anything previous which was this great a threat to the rule of law…it is even more dangerous than the override bill.”Zamir explained that the bill to allow the Knesset to override Supreme Court decisions “is symbolic,” but that politicizing all government legal advisers would undermine the rule of law more comprehensively and directly.In contrast, Shaked said that some of the very former attorney-generals opposing the bill had themselves been appointed in a fashion more controlled by politicians, and that they had been strong appointments. She added that the method of appointing the legal advisers had only changed subsequently to bolster her point that she was mostly suggesting a return to an old system which had worked for years.The change from the old system for appointing the attorney-general to the current system came in the wake of the “Bar On Affair” in which it was alleged that a potential candidate for attorney-general was being pushed forward as part of improper political horse-trading, including influencing criminal investigations.