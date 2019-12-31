The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Maccabi Tel Aviv routs Hapoel Kfar Saba

Second-place Maccabi Haifa keeps pressure on yellow-and-blue ahead of showdown • Jerusalem triumphs

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 05:50
GIZACHO GADI KINDA does a flip in celebration of his scoring a 19th-minute tally for Beitar Jerusalem last night in its 4-1 road victory over Hapoel Haifa. (photo credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)
GIZACHO GADI KINDA does a flip in celebration of his scoring a 19th-minute tally for Beitar Jerusalem last night in its 4-1 road victory over Hapoel Haifa.
(photo credit: MAOR ELKASLASI)
Maccabi Tel Aviv thumped Hapoel Kfar Saba 4-0 in driving rain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv over the weekend in Israel Premier League Round 16 action.
Itay Shechter opened the scoring for the yellow-and-blue with a 19th-minute goal as Omer Atzili continued his fine play after returning from injury to assist on the first marker of the game.
Vladimir Ivic’s squad doubled its lead 10 minutes into the second half as a red-hot Yonatan Cohen fed Atzili the ball, with the latter beating Kfar Saba’s Igal Becker for his first strike of the contest.
Mahmoud Yousef was issued a red card for a reckless tackle on Dan Glazer in the 60th minute, a penalty that left the visitors with 10 men for the balance of the match. Cohen then added a goal to his second assist in the 68th minute to give the defending champion a three-goal lead, before Chico Ofoedu, who came on as a substitute, found the back of the net to complete the rout.
“I know what my club can do,” said Ivic following the game. “We played well in the second half and created many chances. We controlled the pace of play and, although it was tough to play in the inclement weather, we were able to take the victory.”
Cohen also spoke about the win.
“We had some ups and downs, but I am happy that we won once again and that we can turn our attention to the next match,” said the 23-year-old forward. “I’m happy that as a team we are getting more and more chances on goal.”
Elsewhere, Maccabi Haifa dropped Ironi Kiryat Shmona 2-1 at the northern capital to keep the Greens three points behind first-place Maccabi Tel Aviv ahead of their showdown at Sammy Ofer Stadium next week.
Yuval Ashkenazi gave Marko Balbul’s side a 1-0 lead as he headed home Haifa’s first goal off an Ernest Mabouka cross in the 26th minute. Nikita Rukavytsya continued his scoring spree with a needed 92nd-minute insurance strike as the hosts pulled to within a goal on a tally by Abdallah Hachliel two minutes later.
However, it was ultimately a case of too little, too late for Kobi Refuah’s Kiryat Shomna team.
“We played well for the majority of the match and we had many quality opportunities while our defense played an excellent football,” said a content Balbul. “We won at a difficult stadium against a team that came into the game with positive momentum after three wins. This was a super important victory for us.”
Meanwhile, Hapoel Beersheba stormed back to score two late goals and defeat Ashdod SC 2-1 to take all of the points at Toto Turner Stadium.
Hamoudi Kna’an gave visiting Ashdod a 1-0 advantage in the 14th minute, with Shlomi Azulay assisting on the opening strike. However, Roy Zrihen put the ball behind Ashdod ’keeper Roei Mishpati in the 79th minute while an own-goal nine minutes later by Gil Cohen gave Beersheba the lead and the eventual victory.
“Playing at Turner is very powerful for us, especially today when we were in a deficit situation,” explained winning coach Barak Bachar. “We deserved to win and we made a great comeback. We showed a lot of character in our third win in a row across all competitions.”
Also, Hapoel Ra’anana and Hapoel Hadera drew 1-1 at the Moshava Stadium. Yoav Tomer nodded in a Yarden Cohen cross in the seventh minute to give the hosts a quick lead, but Mohammed Abu Fani beat Ra’anana ’keeper Asaf Tzur in the 46th minute as two teams each earned a point for their efforts.
Bnei Yehuda blasted Maccabi Netanya 3-0 at the Netanya Stadium as Yossi Abuksis’s squad got back onto the winning track in fashion.
Dan Mori opened the scoring with a header to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute, while Ariel Lazmi doubled the advantage right before the break via an Amit Zenati assist.
Zenati himself also found the back of the goal in the 86th minute thanks to an Avishay Cohen helper to wrap up the victory and take home the three points.
“Anything is possible in soccer and you can’t guarantee a positive result after a number of poor ones,” explained Abuksis. “There’s no guarantee that you can get out of a crisis and the only way you can do so is to just play well.”
On Sunday, Hapoel Tel Aviv slipped by Ness Ziona 1-0 as Eyad Abu Abaid scored the lone goal of the contest in the 33rd minute and Reds ’keeper Arik Yanko recorded a clean sheet to give Nir Klinger’s squad the win and the three points.
“The players are giving their heart and soul,” said an emotional Klinger. “I’m happy that we win and this will give the squad confidence. It’s an important victory, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything as this is a tough league.”
The final game of the round between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium on Monday night saw the yellow-and-black score three first-half goals on the road en route to a 4-1 conquest. The victory gave Jerusalem sole possession of third place.


Tags sports maccabi tel aviv israel sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Kurdistan region of Iraq warned about pro-Iran militia threat years ago By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by