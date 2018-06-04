June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Man removed from Knesset meeting after consuming cannabis oil

In a heated debate concerning new medical cannabis policy, a man consumed cannabis oil in protest.

By
June 4, 2018 16:17
1 minute read.
A worker touches a cannabis plant at a growing facility for the Tikun Olam company near the northern

A worker touches a cannabis plant at a growing facility for the Tikun Olam company near the northern city of Safed. (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

In a heated debate concerning a new medical cannabis policy in the Knesset an activist shouted "I have cannabis medical oil that contains 30% THC", the man said, "you say it's a dangerous drug, what will happen to me if I consume it?"

The man then swallowed the contents of the bottle, shouting: "You can't overdose on medical cannabis oil."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The man, who is a father to a sick daughter who requires medical cannabis, threatened that he will set up a drug lab at home to provide for his child if the new policy makes it impossible for her to get medical cannabis. 

He was removed by Knesset ushers. A woman was also removed from the session, accusing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of being "heartless" on her way out.  

The new medical cannabis policy will allegedly increase the cost of medical cannabis for patients as well as cancel the accepted labeling of various medical cannabis strains by name.

The names are vital as they provide people who need the drug with information on the plants they are using.

Slait Sabah, a mother who shared with the assembly how her epileptic nine year old son is only able to read and speak in full sentences when using medical cannabis, burst into tears and asked that the strain he needs for his cannabis oil not be made illegal.

"Without this he won't be able to live a normal life," said Sabah.  

Head of the medical cannabis unit in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Yuval Landshaft, argued that "we never ordered the [labeling by] strains to be halted", he added that no such change is about to happen and no strains will be removed from the existing list. 

The reform also enables patients to purchase medical cannabis in pharmacies.

CEO of the Minister of Health Moshe Bar Siman Tov said that "cannabis does not heal" and warned against damage that might be caused by long term usage.


