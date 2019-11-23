

Yahoo news - Muslim woman confronts man shouting anti-Semitic abuse at family on London Tube https://t.co/0W8K8lwppg — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) November 22, 2019 A Jewish father with his child, both religious Jews wearing kippahs, were told by a passenger on the Northern Line metro service in London on Friday that he and his son are in ‘the Church of Satan,’ a video made by Twitter user Chris Takins shows.

The man went on to claim that Jews are behind the 9/11 terror attack and the slave trade.



One of those protesters was a Muslim woman with a hijab, who told him he should not pick on the child. He told her that “these are imposters trying to claim our heritage.”

“This is not my opinion,” he can be heard telling her, “these are God’s words.”



British Transport Police is investigating the case.