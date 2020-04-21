Mandel Foundation donates $20m. to Israeli coronavirus efforts

The donation includes NIS 1.75 million to benefit Jerusalem residents through the Jerusalem Foundation, about NIS 1.5 million to assist new immigrants who volunteer to serve in the IDF, and about NIS 1 million for lone soldiers and IDF soldiers' activities.

The fund also approved donations totaling over NIS 12 million to various causes, including local community centers with special needs populations; promoting digital learning in ultra-Orthodox high schools; a hot line for mental and social support in the ultra-Orthodox community; to support children with ADHD; to organizations helping battered women and youth; for parents and teachers in digital learning; for the purchase and distribution of food parcels to needy populations; for students and students in the Bedouin society in the Negev; for youth movements and youth organizations that assist civil society; to purchase computers for children in the periphery; and to enable distance learning to reduce gaps in society.

The foundation will also provide assistance to the cities of Jerusalem, Eilat, Be'er Sheva, Yeruham, Nahariya and Kiryat Yam, and to the eastern Negev region.

The foundation will also assist with initiatives aimed at facilitating medical staff and their families, including support for the Jerusalem medical teams who are in quarantine or isolation due to exposure to the virus, assisting their children in learning, purchasing food and more. A special program was also initiated by hospitals to assist medical specialists in hospitals.

Another contribution will be made to prepare unemployed workers for employment and to encourage employment after the crisis is over.

The money will be transferred immediately, and the fund will closely monitor the implementation of each project.

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation , based in Jerusalem, has been operating in Israel for thirty years. To date, the fund has invested more than NIS 1 billion in Israel, primarily in the fields of education and leadership.

