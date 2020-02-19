The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Masa Israel seeking Israeli employers to participate in internship program

The lot of participants consist of university graduates all stemming from diverse educational, social and professional backgrounds - many of whom bring with them a resume of prior work experience.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 10:29
Masa Israel Journey is currently working to compile a syndicate list of Israeli employers willing to hire young professionals from around the world as a part of their far-reaching Diaspora internship program.
Masa welcomes in and houses around 3,000 intern fellowship participants each year who exist annually throughout various Israeli sectors. Sectors such as education, non-profit, broadcast and technology, among others.
Companies currently participating in the program include large organizations such as IBM, HP, Minute Media, The Floor, Amdocs, Walkme, x.co, MindSpace, PayPal and Motorola.
"This is a great opportunity for employers — across Israel’s diverse industries — who are interested in reinvigorating their workforce to include young, talented, and multilingual professionals. Companies, ranging from start-ups to corporations, have employed Masa fellows over the years," said interim-CEO of Masa Ofer Gutman.
Fellows participate on programs that range anywhere from 2-12 months. According to a recent survey, fellows contributed over NIS 722 million to the Israeli economy through their professional work alone -  this figure is separated from the contributions fellows inadvertently donate through living costs (food, entertainment and/or housing) while situated in Israel.
Additionally, Masa offers other gap year, language study and career development programs aimed at bringing young adults to Israel, all dependent on the participants intentions.
The lot of participants consist of university graduates all stemming from diverse educational, social and professional backgrounds - many of whom bring with them a resume of prior work experience before arriving to work within the Israeli sector. A good portion of the employers tend to offer fellows full-time positions following their internship service, dependent of course on the fellow's performance.
"Many employers have also offered our fellows full-time opportunities once the programs ended, because they understand the unique value international young professionals add to their organizations," Gutman concluded. "Fellows who return to their home countries also become brand ambassadors abroad for the companies in which they worked and for Israel’s start-up nation."


