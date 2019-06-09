Erdan: Only Trump’s policy may work in Middle East

Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan.
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
X
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan expressed on Sunday his strong support for the policy articulated by US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who in a Friday New York Times article said he thinks Israel has a right to annex some of the West Bank.
“The worldview of the [US President Donald] Trump administration, expressed by ambassador Friedman, is the only one that might produce change and make the Palestinians realize that boycotting Israel and the US… will get them nowhere,” he wrote.
“For years Palestinians were sold [on the idea] time is working only in their favor and so, and due to other reasons, they always turned down [any peace proposals],” he wrote.
A Trump administration official told The Jerusalem Post
that no change in the American policy regarding a one-sided annexation by Israel of West Bank lands took place.
As the US pushes ahead with its yet unannounced ‘Deal of the Century,’ Palestinians, fearing it is an American design to squash their national aspirations, said they will launch a massive, 48 hours long protest against it
during the Bahrain workshop.
In that upcoming workshop, which will take place on June 25-26, the US administration plans to unveil the economic portion of its long-awaited plan.
