Minister Shaked: New Right seeks to be the biggest party after Likud

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked attends a Knesset meeting, December 3rd, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Justice Minister and New Right co-leader Ayelet Shaked spoke during a cultural event in Holon on Friday and said that as Likud is bound to seek coalition partners, New Right seeks to be the biggest party after Likud to ensure it will be the main partner in the future coalition.
She also said that, as the Trump administration is getting ready to release its long-expected Peace Plan, which US President Donald Trump often claimed would be 'the deal of the century', it's very possible Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz will join the coalition to ensure such a peace treaty, if one is on the table .
""We are the ones who should the main partner", she said, "not Gantz."
She said that she is in favor of limiting the term in office Israeli prime ministers may serve to 8 years and offer them protection in the form of the French Law that they will not be investigated during that time.
Shaked also stated that, in her view, in cases of extreme murders like the crime committed against 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher
"the death penalty should be applied."
