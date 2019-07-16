Ministry of Health: More women diagnosed as HIV carriers

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Preliminary data from 2018 shows an increase in the total number of women who have been diagnosed as HIV carriers in the past year, according to an annual report published by the Ministry of Health’s Department of Tuberculosis and AIDS.



In this year’s data, 142 women were considered carriers as opposed to last year’s data of 115 women, an increase of almost 24%.

The data also presents an overall “modest” increase in the number of adults aged 15 or higher diagnosed as carriers for the second year in a row. Between 2013 and 2016, there was a decline in observed cases.Women are disproportionately affected by HIV due to “unequal cultural, social and economic status in society,” according to Avert, an organization committed to spreading knowledge and understanding of HIV and AIDS.“Intimate partner violence, inequitable laws and harmful traditional practices reinforce unequal power dynamics between men and women, with young women particularly disadvantaged,” the Avert website says. “HIV is not only driven by gender inequality, but it also entrenches gender inequality, leaving women more vulnerable to its impact.”In the study, 425 adult carriers were infected with the virus with six of those carriers belonging to a risk group in which the diagnosis derived from a transfer of mother to child and was later discovered after birth.People living in Israel who tested positive for the virus were considered carriers in the analysis. Tourists or carriers from the Palestinian Authority were not accounted for.Country-of-origin data in the ministry’s study showed 38% of the subjects with the condition came from the former Soviet Union and that 28% were Israeli-born. Of this data, almost all Israeli-born carriers were males while more than half of immigrants from Equatorial Africa and those of the former USSR were women.Additionally, a large increase was recorded in the number of heterosexual carriers, which is “related to continued immigration from Eastern European countries,” according to the report.2017 data shows one million people in Russia live with HIV, according to Avert. The organization says Russia’s HIV epidemic is growing, with the rate of new infections “rising by between 10 and 15% each year” with an estimated 250 people becoming infected with HIV every day.Russia has no nationally implemented, comprehensive sexual education program for schools. Chastity is often emphasized with the usage of condoms and protection considered to be “controversial,” the site says on HIV statistics in Russia.2013 legislation in Russia prohibited “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” and has led to the arrest and harassment of organization “led by, and working with, men who have sex with men and LGBTI people,” according to Avert.Similar repressive laws have been passed or are being debated in former Soviet states.Miri Kavensky, an HIV activist who has told the story of her infection to countless audiences, told The Jerusalem Post in February that the stigma formed about HIV in the 1990s “has not been broken.”“People are supposed to be so happy when they’re in their 20s, since it’s a time of new experiences, developing and learning who you are,” she said, telling the story of when she contracted the condition from her partner who failed to tell her he was a carrier. “I always felt like I had this incredibly heavy burden around my neck, which was a product of the social stigma.”When AIDS cases began to emerge in the 1980s, people generally believed the disease was only contracted by bisexual or homosexual men. The United State’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention called the infection GRIDS, or gay-related immunodeficiency syndrome, according to health news website Healthline.Ministry of Health spokesman Eyal Basson said the ministry still advises the use of contraceptives in any casual intercourse.

