Mladenov condemns E1 building, as plans deposited

Construction in the E1 section of the Ma’aleh Adumim would divide the West Bank in two and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov warned on Wednesday.The left-wing group Peace Now reported that two plans were deposited with the Civil Administration with regard to the 3,500 unit, which sets in motion a 60-day period for objections to be filed. Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni tweeted a copy of the deposit notice so that all those “who feared and worried” it would not happen, could see it.A tender was also published earlier this week for 1,077 Jewish homes for a new east Jerusalem neighborhood in Givat Hamatos. Mladnenov also spoke about his concern with regard to Netanyahu’s for a new Givat Hamatos neighborhood and an additional plan to expand the east Jerusalem Har Homa neighborhood by 2,200 Jewish homes. Overall the Givat Hamatos project will include 3,000 Jewish homes and 1,000 Arab homes.Israel holds that the E1 project, Givat Hamatos and Har Homa are necessary to ensure a united Jerusalem. Palestinians and the international community fear the projects doom the possibility of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.“I am very concerned about Israel’s recent announcements regarding the advancement of settlement construction in Giv’at Hamatos and Har Homa, as well as the worrying plans for 3,500 units in the controversial E1 area of the occupied West Bank,” Mladenov said.“All settlements are illegal under international law and remain a substantial obstacle to peace. If the E1 plan were to be implemented, it would sever the connection between northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he continued.“I urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such unilateral actions that fuel instability and further erode the prospects for resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” Mladenov stated. Peace Now also reported that Defense Ministry official met with planners last week to push expansion work on the fabric of life road, which is intended as a by-pass route for Palestinians to travel between the southern and northern parts of the West Bank without going through Ma’aleh Adumim. The northern part of that road was opened last year.On Thursday the IDF’s Higher Planning Council is scheduled to meet to advance plans for new settler housing.