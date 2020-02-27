The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mladenov condemns E1 building, as plans deposited

“I urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such unilateral actions that fuel instability," said Mladenov

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2020 10:54
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Construction in the E1 section of the Ma’aleh Adumim would divide the West Bank in two and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov warned on Wednesday.
The left-wing group Peace Now reported that two plans were deposited with the Civil Administration with regard to the 3,500 unit, which sets in motion a 60-day period for objections to be filed.
Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni tweeted a copy of the deposit notice so that all those “who feared and worried” it would not happen, could see it.
A tender was also published earlier this week for 1,077 Jewish homes for a new east Jerusalem neighborhood in Givat Hamatos.
Mladnenov also spoke about his concern with regard to Netanyahu’s for a new Givat Hamatos neighborhood and an additional plan to expand the east Jerusalem Har Homa neighborhood by 2,200 Jewish homes. Overall the Givat Hamatos project will include 3,000 Jewish homes and 1,000 Arab homes.
Israel holds that the E1 project, Givat Hamatos and Har Homa are necessary to ensure a united Jerusalem.  Palestinians and the international community fear the projects doom the possibility of a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines.
“I am very concerned about Israel’s recent announcements regarding the advancement of settlement construction in Giv’at Hamatos and Har Homa, as well as the worrying plans for 3,500 units in the controversial E1 area of the occupied West Bank,” Mladenov said.
“All settlements are illegal under international law and remain a substantial obstacle to peace. If the E1 plan were to be implemented, it would sever the connection between northern and southern West Bank, significantly undermining the chances for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian state as part of a negotiated two-state solution,” he continued.
“I urge the Israeli authorities to refrain from such unilateral actions that fuel instability and further erode the prospects for resuming Palestinian-Israeli negotiations on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements,” Mladenov stated.
Peace Now also reported that Defense Ministry official met with planners last week to push expansion work on the fabric of life road, which is intended as a by-pass route for Palestinians to travel between the southern and northern parts of the West Bank without going through Ma’aleh Adumim. The northern part of that road was opened last year.
On Thursday the IDF’s Higher Planning Council is scheduled to meet to advance plans for new settler housing.


Tags West Bank maale adumim Nickolay Mladenov
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembering Egypt's Mubarak's legacy in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Ahead of Israel, US elections, rampant madness prevails By ISI LEIBLER
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader It’s time for Big Tech to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin Recalling my first meetings with Hamas – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
4 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
5 Second coronavirus case in Israel confirmed, as panic increases
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman discuss the dangers of coronavirus on February 23
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by