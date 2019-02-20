Mom wins case to vaccinate her daughter, despite father opposing injection

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A 12-year-old girl will be vaccinated for measles thanks to a decision by Judge Yehoram Shaked.



On Wednesday, the judge ruled in favor of a divorced mother and against the wishes of the father, who sought to prevent his daughter from being vaccinated.

The mother, who has full physical custody of the girl, was forced to turn to the court to get permission to vaccinate after the father objected to the injection, arguing "there's no chance she'll contract measles" and that "she doesn't want to."In the verdict, the court included the expert interview of Dr. Lior Unger of Sheba Medical Center, who said that, "if an amusement park had a roller-coaster ride in which one out of 600 children who rode on it would be ejected from the ride and killed, would you allow your child to get on? That's measles."Unger further said that in addition to the one out of 600 children who will dies of measles, within a decade a second child out of 600 will die from measles complications that result later in life, such as dementia and brain inflammation. He said that in such cases, nothing can be done and someone with late-stage complications would die within three years.Three million children died of measles around the world before the vaccination, he said.Shaked wrote that vaccinating against measles is "necessary and obligatory," as otherwise measles would become "an epidemic." Shaked went on to compare refusing to vaccinate children to "crossing a busy road with one's eyes covered."He added that "in order not to further inflame the relations between the parents" the judge declined ordering the father to cover the court fees, as is generally customary in such cases.

