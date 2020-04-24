Mossad delivers coronavirus equipment to Israel

The Mossad delivered more coronavirus equipment to Israel, including PCR kits which will allow for an additional 1,000 coronavirus tests to preformed daily, Channel 12 reported.



Included in the delivery were also ventilators, flasks for producing hand sanitizing gel, reagents from South Korea, a medical product used in testing and an HIV medicine from India that currently being used as an experimental treatment in coronavirus patients.Additionally, the Mossad is working on procuring 47 different drugs and anesthetics that Israel is lacking according to the Health Ministry, Channel 12 reported.

The Mossad was put in charge of producing medical equipment from abroad. Mossad Director Yossi Cohen heads a special command center along with other national security units and the Health Ministry.

The organization has so far been responsible for operations leading to the delivery of ten million medical masks, including tens of thousands N95 masks, in addition to a large quantity ventilators.

During one operation in March, Cohen succeeded in bringing over 100,000 coronavirus testing kits, however it was found that they lacked a specific component which inhibited the tests from operating. Days later, Israel succeeded in developing the missing component; a patented liquid in into which the test sticks need to be dipped before a screening can be administered.