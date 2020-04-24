The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mossad delivers coronavirus equipment to Israel

Additionally, the Mossad is working on procuring 47 different drugs and anesthetics that Israel is lacking according to the Health Ministry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2020 21:42
A Korean Air plane bringing chemicals used in coronavirus checks to Israel on April 15 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
A Korean Air plane bringing chemicals used in coronavirus checks to Israel on April 15 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The Mossad delivered more coronavirus equipment to Israel, including PCR kits which will allow for an additional 1,000 coronavirus tests to preformed daily, Channel 12 reported. 
Included in the delivery were also ventilators, flasks for producing hand sanitizing gel, reagents from South Korea, a medical product used in testing and an HIV medicine from India that currently being used as an experimental treatment in coronavirus patients. 
The Mossad was put in charge of producing medical equipment from abroad. Mossad Director Yossi Cohen heads a special command center along with other national security units and the Health Ministry.
The organization has so far been responsible for operations leading to the delivery of ten million medical masks, including tens of thousands N95 masks, in addition to a large quantity ventilators.
During one operation in March, Cohen succeeded in bringing over 100,000 coronavirus testing kits, however it was found that they lacked a specific component which inhibited the tests from operating. Days later, Israel succeeded in developing the missing component; a patented liquid in into which the test sticks need to be dipped before a screening can be administered. 

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report. 
 


