Naftali Bennett vows to bring back the fallen IDF soldiers held by Hamas

"As long as I am on duty, I will not rest until everyone is brought back to Israel for burial"

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 3, 2020 14:31
Defence Minister Naftali Bennett speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for soldiers whose burial place is unknown
Defence Minister Naftali Bennett speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for soldiers whose burial place is unknown
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc secured a lead in Israel’s third elections, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to bring back the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers and citizens held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
“As Minister of Defense, I am committed to doing everything possible to bring Hadar Goldin of blessed memory and Oron Shaul of blessed memory to burial in Israel,” Bennett said at the annual memorial ceremony for soldiers whose burial place is unknown. “As long as I am on duty,  I will not rest until everyone is brought back to Israel for burial. It’s my duty, ours, to them.”
Hamas has held the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul since Operation Protective Edge 2014 and is keeping Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive.
Noting that Israel has been through a challenging year and a half, both politically and militarily, Bennett said that “our enemies might interpret the bumps in Israel’s democracy as a weakness and try to challenge us on our northern border and border with Gaza, but the IDF will continue to hurt those who try to hurt us.”
Speaking Tuesday at the ceremony held on Mount Herzl in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuly Edelstein, Bennett doubled down on his promise, telling the crowd that "we are working creatively and resolutely against a cruel enemy, with tools that are not always photographed best, but we will press the enemy at all costs to respond."
Defence Minister Naftali Bennett speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for soldiers whose burial place is unknown
Last week Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired close to 100 rockets and mortar shells towards southern Israeli communities after an IDF bulldozer was filmed preventing Palestinians from recovering the body of a terrorist who was killed planting an explosive device along the Gaza border fence.
In response to the criticism of how the IDF took the body, Bennett said that his goal wasn’t to release terrorists until the bodies of the fallen IDF soldiers are returned to Israel.
The parents of Goldin have called on the military to hold onto the bodies of the Palestinians killed while attempting to infiltrate into Israel until the bodies of two fallen soldiers are released by Hamas.


