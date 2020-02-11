Natan Sharansky marks 34 years since arrival in Israel

Human rights activist, former Prisoner of Zion, and Genesis Prize 2020 laureate Natan Sharansky today marks the 34th anniversary of his arrival in Israel after spending 9 years imprisoned in the Soviet Union. On February 11, 1986, after being freed as part of a prisoner exchange, Sharansky flew to Israel, and was reunited with his wife, Avital, who had led the struggle for his freedom. Sharansky, who most recently served as Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency from 2009 to 2018, was a member in the 14th, 15th, and 17th Knessets, and served in various ministerial positions. He was announced as the Genesis Prize Laureate for 2020 in light of his long struggle for human rights, political freedom, and his service to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. The Genesis Prize, which was dubbed “The Jewish Nobel Prize” by Time magazine, will be awarded at a festive ceremony to be held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on June 18, 2020. The annual Genesis Prize honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. In line with the tradition established by previous recipients of the Prize, Sharansky has chosen to forgo the $1 million award, and the Genesis Prize Foundation will donate the funds in his honor to nonprofit organizations to be selected at a future date.