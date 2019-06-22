Nazareth Illit changes its name to Nof Hagalil

Nof HaGalil city hall.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/BENY SHLEVICH)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
After years of confusion, the city of Nazareth Illit finally changed its name.
The new name, Nof HaGalil (literally the Galilee view) was decided by the residents
to give the city “an independent identity,” Ronen Plot, the city’s mayor said.
The now formally named Nazareth Illit, which is a predominantly Jewish area, was regularly confused with its more famous neighbor, Nazareth which is known, according to Christian belief, as the biblical home town of Jesus.
“We live in an excellent neighborhood, but we are dealing with separate authorities with a completely different identity and character,” said Nazareth Illit (now Nof HaGalil) Mayor Ronen Plot to Yediot in March.
Nazareth Illit was first planned in 1954 and formally established in 1957 as part of a larger plan for Jewish settlement in the Galilee by then Prime Minister David Ben Gurion’s government.
The city established a public committee of 21 people ranging in age and religion to choose the new name. It was headed by Municipal Directorate Hava Bachar. Community members sent in name ideas, which were then vetted first by Bachar and then by the committee. The committee was asked to select a name that reflected the fact that Nazareth Illit, now Nof HaGalil, is the largest central city in the Galilee and that referenced its geographic height and landscape.
According to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth, some 200 names advanced to the finals.
After the committee selected the final name, it had to go to the Prime Minister’s office for approval and needed a final sign off from the Ministry of the Interior.
Explaining the name change, Plot said "if after 62 years, Israelis have still not grasped the difference, there is no alternative but to change the name and give it a name that distinguishes it from Nazareth.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>