Netanyahu visits the family of murder victim Ori Ansbacher in Tekoa

The Prime Minister spoke during a visit in Tekoa to the family of Ori Ansbacher, 19, who was killed in Jerusalem’s Ein Yael forest on Thursday.



Netanyahu updated the family on the results of the investigations, which revealed that the murder was motivated by nationalistic motive.



Earlier in the day, Netanyahu pledged to deduct money that the Palestinian Authority pays terrorists and their families from the tariffs and duties it collects monthly on behalf of the PA and transfers to Ramallah.

Security officials allege that Arafat Irfaiya, 29, from Hebron has confessed to Ansbacher and that he reconstructed the murder for police on Sunday ahead of his arraignment in court.

IDF troops meanwhile mapped the killer’s home ahead of its likely demolition. Troops entered Hebron before dawn on Sunday to measure the structure “to evaluate ways to demolish it,” the army said in a statement.

Irfaiya was arrested in a joint operation by the IDF, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Border Police’s Yamam counter-terrorism unit in an abandoned building near the Jamal Abdel-Nasser Mosque in el-Bireh, which adjoins Ramallah, following intelligence received by security forces.

At Ansbacher’s funeral in Tekoa on Friday, her mother Na'ama described spoke of her poetry and love of nature.

“You were a child of light. You brought so much light and happiness to the house,” Na’ama said.

Anna Ahronheim and Herb Keinon contributed to this report.

