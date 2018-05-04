Netanyahu, Bennett battle over High Court

Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night to delay a vote set for Sunday’s Ministerial Committee on Legislation on a controversial bill that would limit the power of the Supreme Court.



Netanyahu asked for the delay because he was busy dealing with the Iran issue this week and did not have time to reach a compromise among his coalition partners and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut on the bill that would enable the Knesset to override the court’s decisions to strike down laws.





“The time has come to make a decision to pass the override bill that is needed to improve the ability to govern, fight terror[ism], and expel illegal migrant workers,” Bennett said. “That is why we will bring the bill to a vote Sunday, and we expect to receive the support of the prime minister, as he promised.”Tourism Minister Yariv Levin requested a one-week postponement to negotiate a compromise on Netanyahu’s behalf. The Likud issued a statement bashing Bennett for his inflexibility.“Everyone with a brain understands that over the past week, Netanyahu was dealing with matters of importance to Israel’s security,” the Likud said.Hayut warned Netanyahu and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in a two-hour meeting on Sunday that their insistence to limit the power of the Supreme Court could endanger Israeli democracy.