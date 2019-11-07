Netanyahu: Iran lied about its nuclear program, IAEA confirms

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran lied about its nuclear program, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening, as tensions between Tehran and the international community over its nuclear program continued to rise.



"A year ago, speaking at the UN, I exposed Iran's secret nuclear warehouse in Turkuzabad. This morning, a special board meeting of the IAEA published its findings on Iran's activities in the no-longer secret facility.

“The IAEA now confirms that Iran lied. And that Iran continues to lie. Everything I told you a year ago has now been confirmed by the IAEA. The IAEA has confirmed that Iran is has been violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” Netanyahu said.“Iran continues to hide its secret nuclear weapons program. It's time for the nations of the world to resist Iran's aggression and terrror. It's time to snap back sanctions. It's time to pressure Iran until it changes its ways. Iran must stop attacking the nations of the Middle East. Iran must stop threatening to destroy Israel. Europe must stop stalling. It must act against Iranian aggression now,” Netanyahu said.Blue and White Party head, Benny Gantz, who is also the former IDF Chief-of-Staff and a Brig. Gen. (res.) said that, "Iran is a danger to world peace. There is no political controversy when it comes to the Iranian threat - we are all committed to preventing Iran from reaching nuclear weapons."

