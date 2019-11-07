Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Iran lied about its nuclear program, IAEA confirms

Tensions are continuing to rise between Tehran and the international community over its nuclear program.

By
November 7, 2019 18:34
1 minute read.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu the dedication of the new visitor’s center at JNF-KKL Hula Lake Park, November

PM Benjamin Netanyahu the dedication of the new visitor’s center at JNF-KKL Hula Lake Park, November 5 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed that Iran lied about its nuclear program, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday evening, as tensions between Tehran and the international community over its nuclear program continued to rise.

"A year ago, speaking at the UN, I exposed Iran's secret nuclear warehouse in Turkuzabad. This morning, a special board meeting of the IAEA published its findings on Iran's activities in the no-longer secret facility.

“The IAEA now confirms that Iran lied. And that Iran continues to lie. Everything I told you a year ago has now been confirmed by the IAEA. The IAEA has confirmed that Iran is has been violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” Netanyahu said.

“Iran continues to hide its secret nuclear weapons program. It's time for the nations of the world to resist Iran's aggression and terrror. It's time to snap back sanctions. It's time to pressure Iran until it changes its ways. Iran must stop attacking the nations of the Middle East. Iran must stop threatening to destroy Israel. Europe must stop stalling. It must act against Iranian aggression now,” Netanyahu said.

Blue and White Party head, Benny Gantz, who is also the former IDF Chief-of-Staff and a Brig. Gen. (res.) said that, "Iran is a danger to world peace. There is no political controversy when it comes to the Iranian threat - we are all committed to preventing Iran from reaching nuclear weapons."


Related Content

IDF officer Efrat Kikov Levi will be the first female artillery corps battalion commander.
November 7, 2019
IDF promotes first female officer to artillery corps battalion commander

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings