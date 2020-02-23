The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu: Israel to regulate cannabis market, the Canadian way

Netanyahu was slammed over Twitter, with users joking that cannabis is needed to have faith in what he says.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 17:15
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the country on Wednesday night.
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the country on Wednesday night.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Sunday that he decided to expunge the criminal records of tens of thousands of Israelis who used cannabis.

“[Justice] Minister [Amir] Ohana began work on the issue and will lead a committee which will include [medical and legal] professionals… to examine introducing the Canadian model to regulate a legal [cannabis] market in Israel.”
Netanyahu was slammed by other users, who joked that cannabis is needed to have faith in what he says. One user even re-tweeted a promise Netanyahu gave in 2019 to open the cannabis market to competition.
Other politicians were also the butt of jokes, with one response tweeting a picture of Blue and White member Yair Lapid with the caption “I want legalization, so I could use drugs” and that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz might enjoy a hit to “calm his nerves.”
Lapid responded to the news saying he support legalization, but what Netanyahu did not do in his 14 years in office he will never get done.
Jerusalem Post reporter Gil Hoffman, who spoke with Netanyahu recently for the Post, joked that Netanyahu is about to speak with English-speaking immigrants on Sunday night and one can only guess what promises he'll make to them, free Netflix? Cheap ketchup? He asked users send him ideas.


