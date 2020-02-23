Netanyahu: Israel to regulate cannabis market, the Canadian way

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Sunday that he decided to expunge the criminal records of tens of thousands of Israelis who used cannabis.
“[Justice] Minister [Amir] Ohana began work on the issue and will lead a committee which will include [medical and legal] professionals… to examine introducing the Canadian model to regulate a legal [cannabis] market in Israel.” Netanyahu was slammed by other users, who joked that cannabis is needed to have faith in what he says. One user even re-tweeted a promise Netanyahu gave in 2019 to open the cannabis market to competition. Other politicians were also the butt of jokes, with one response tweeting a picture of Blue and White member Yair Lapid with the caption “I want legalization, so I could use drugs” and that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz might enjoy a hit to “calm his nerves.”
בחנתי הנושא והחלטתי על קידום מחיקת רישום פלילי לעשרות אלפי ישראלים על שימוש אישי והחזקה בקנאביס, דבר שגורם סבל מיותר לרבים ועומס בבתי המשפט. השר אוחנה החל בעבודה בנושא והוא יעמוד בראש ועדה עם גורמי מקצוע ואורן ליבוביץ׳ יו״ר ״עלה ירוק״, שתבחן את ייבוא המודל ה-להסדרת שוק חוקי ב— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) February 23, 2020
Lapid responded to the news saying he support legalization, but what Netanyahu did not do in his 14 years in office he will never get done.אני בעד דווקא, אבל מה שביבי לא עשה 14 שנה לא יעשה כבר. חלאס ביבי. pic.twitter.com/iRmLdCQwg2— יאיר לפיד Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) February 23, 2020
Jerusalem Post reporter Gil Hoffman, who spoke with Netanyahu recently for the Post, joked that Netanyahu is about to speak with English-speaking immigrants on Sunday night and one can only guess what promises he'll make to them, free Netflix? Cheap ketchup? He asked users send him ideas.After @netanyahu promised pot-smokers to erase their convictions and physically challenged voters a wheelchair lift to the Cave of the Patriarchs, @netanyahu is speaking to English-speaking immigrants tonight: What should we get? Free @netflix? Cheaper @HeinzKetchup_US? Suggest!— Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) February 23, 2020