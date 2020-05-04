The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel will invest $60 million in R&D for coronavirus vaccine

Netanyahu was invited by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to participate in the video conference

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MAY 4, 2020 18:49
Netanyahu discusses lifting COVID-19 restrictions with world leaders (photo credit: PMO)
Netanyahu discusses lifting COVID-19 restrictions with world leaders
(photo credit: PMO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a global coronavirus vaccine conference that Israel will invest $60 million in research and development in the fields of diagnosis, treatment and the development of medicine and vaccines for the novel coronavirus. 
World leaders launched a pledging "marathon" on Monday – without the United States – to raise at least $8 billion for research into a possible vaccine and treatments for the coronavirus.
Organizers included the European Union, non-EU states Britain and Norway, as well as Japan, Canada and Saudi Arabia, although, China, where the virus originated in December, was only represented by its ambassador to the European Union.
Netanyahu was invited by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to participate in the video conference
"Global plague eradication requires global partnership," Netanyahu said after thanking the participants for attending the conference. "Israel, like all countries, was significantly affected by the plague. Fortunately, the number of victims we have so far is relatively low. This is the result of early action to stop the virus, advanced technology used to track those infected, first-rate medical experts and a disciplined population that largely obeyed the government's containment policy."
"As we all know, the coronavirus epidemic is far from over. At best, we're only at the end of the beginning; And like all countries, Israel is now striving to strike the right balance between protecting our citizens' health and reopening our economy," Netanyahu stressed. "In order to ensure both public health and national prosperity, we must all work together to improve diagnosis, accelerate treatments and ultimately develop vaccines."
Netanyahu volunteered Israeli technology to assist in working on a vaccine, saying that "I am convinced that Israel's leading research institutions, our world-renowned Israeli scientists and our unique innovation culture, will enable us to play an important role in promoting solutions on all three fronts."
"That's why Israel pledges today to allocate $60 million to these efforts. We hope to work with other countries and leverage our unique capabilities to find solutions that will benefit everyone," Netanyahu concluded.
"I believe the fourth of May will mark a turning point in our fight against coronavirus because today the world is coming together," von der Leyen, said at the start of the event, pledging 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion).
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recovered from a life-threatening battle with COVID-19, said the search for a vaccine was "the most urgent shared endeavor of our lifetime", calling for "an impregnable shield around all our people."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu European Union United States Coronavirus vaccine coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by