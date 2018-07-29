Netanyahu: Left criticism of Nation-State Law 'absurd'

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Left's attacks and criticism of the Nation-State Law is “absurd” and reflects the “depths” to which the Left has fallen, while concerns about the law articulated by the Druze are genuine and will be addressed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.



Speaking at the the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu launched into an unapologetic defense of the controversial law passed earlier this month, which stated that Israel is the nation state of the Jewish people, and that “actualization of the right of national self-determination in the state of Israel is unique to the Jewish people.”





The significance of the words “Jewish democratic state,” Netanyahu said, is that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people with “full equal rights for all its citizens.”Netanyahu said that the full civil rights of all the country's citizens have been enshrined in a series of Knesset laws, including Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. But what has not been enshrined into law until now is the national rights of the Jewish people in its land.“For dozens of years the opposition has preached to us that we need to withdraw to the 1967 lines to ensure that Israel will be the national home of the Jewish people where there will be a Jewish majority in the country,” he said. “So now suddenly, when we legislate a law that does just that, they scream on the Left. What hypocrisy.”Netanyahu said the Left had to do some “soul searching.”The Left, he said, “needs to ask itself how the fundamental pillar of Zionism – a Jewish nation state for the Jewish people in its land – turned into something obscene, an obscene word, an embarrassing principle. We are not embarrassed of Zionism. We are proud of our state, of its being the nation state of the Jewish [people, which scrupulously upholds the individual rights of all its citizens.Netanyahu said the the law defines the country's flag and national anthem, and that this does not detract in any way from the individual rights of every Israeli citizen.“There are suggestions that we should change the flag and the anthem in the name of 'equality,'” Netanyahu said. The prime minister said there is opposition to the “nation state” idea in many countries, “but first of all in the state Israel — something that undermines the foundation of our existence. For this reason, the attacks from Leftist circles that define themselves as Zionists are absurd and reveal the depths to which the Left has fallen.”Netanyahu's tone changed dramatically, however, when discussing the anger and criticism the law has triggered in the Druze community.“In contrast to the outrageous comments from the left attacking the Jewish state, I was touched by the sentiments of our brothers and sisters in the Druze community,” Netanyahu said.“I want to say to them: There is nothing in this law that violates your rights as equal citizens of the State of Israel, and there is nothing that prejudices the special status of the Druze community in Israel. The people of Israel, and myself among them, love and appreciate you. We greatly value our partnership and our alliance,” he said.Netanyahu noted that he met with leaders of the Druze community in recent days, and will do so again on Sunday “to find solutions” to the sentiments they articulated and to “give expression to our special partnership. I assure you that this partnership will only grow stronger. "Prior to the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu told Likud ministers to stop apologizing for the law in media appearances,” saying that the discourse on the matter so far been has been “shallow” and “ignorant.”