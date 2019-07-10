Netanyahu: No uprooting of settlements in any peace plan

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel has no intention of evacuating any West Bank settlements in any peace plan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday night, at a special outdoor celebratory event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Samaria Regional Council.



“I will not allow the uprooting of any settlement or any settler,” Netanyahu said as he stood under strobe lights on a temporary stage set up on an empty lot in the Revava settlement.

“We are done with all that foolishness," he said, as he pledged not to “repeat the mistakes of the past” by agreeing to any evacuation plan, such as the 2005 disengagement in which 25 settlements were destroyed, four in Samaria and 21 in Gaza.“Look what I did in the Golan. Look what I did in Jerusalem. There is more to come,” Netanyahu said.When speaking with international leaders, Netanyahu said, he passes on an essential Zionist truth that “the nation of Israel is at home in its home in Samaria.”Samaria is not just the nation’s birthright, but the nation’s guard tower, Netanyahu said.He also promised that in any future peace deal the IDF would continue to operate in all of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.Some of his words were a stump speech for the upcoming election.The choice is between a leadership that already brought us to the edge of the abyss, or one that has taken us to new heights, he said. “Simply put,” he said, “vote for us (Likud).”"This is the time to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria," Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said. He called for a million people to live in Judea and Samaria and urged Netanyahu to authorize new settlements to achieve that goal.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



