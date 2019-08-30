Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: We have surpassed Herzl's vision

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has written a letter to The Jerusalem Post Magazine, reflecting on Theodor Herzl's vision

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 30, 2019 06:13
The cover of the August 30 edition of The Jerusalem Post Magazine

The cover of the August 30 edition of The Jerusalem Post Magazine. (photo credit: BACKGROUND PHOTO BY ARTIST DANIEL COOPER)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has written a letter to The Jerusalem Post Magazine, reflecting on Theodor Herzl's vision. The prime minister's argument is that Israel has surpassed it.

The letter came ahead of Friday's publication of a special magazine dedicated to the life and legacy of Herzl.

"We have transformed Israel’s economy from its socialist roots – which Herzl disdained – into a free-market economy that unleashed the genius of our people, precisely as Herzl prophesied. We have turned Israel into a rising global power," wrote the prime minister. "Our citizens, Jews and Arabs alike, enjoy the freedoms denied elsewhere in our region and a level of prosperity that now exceeds Japan’s."

Netanyahu further called Herzl the Jews' "modern Moses."

The magazine features perspectives on Herzl from today's thought-leaders, such as Israeli political scientist Shlomo Avineri, Rabbi Dr. Benny Lau and America-Israel Friendship League chairman Gol Kalev.

The magazine is available online, with articles throughout the website, or at newsstands. 


