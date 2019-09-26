Netanyahu asks A-G to air pre-indictment hearing live - breaking

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit air his pre-indictment hearings set for next week on a live feed.

Mandelblit's office was caught by surprise on Thursday and said it will consider its response.

In the midst of the high drama that takes place as coalition negotiations are in full swing, it is unclear what Mandelblit will decide.

Netanyahu said that so much of the case has been improperly leaked by law enforcement to the media that he prefers everything out in the open over half-baked leaks about what happened at the pre-indictment hearings, which he said are meant to hurt him.

The prime minister is scheduled for pre- indictment hearings on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, though there could be additional hearings later in October.

Mandelblit must decide whether to continue with his February 28 announcement of an intent to indict Netanyahu for bribery or whether to reduce or drop the charges.

Netanyahu previously asked to have a live confrontation with the state's witnesses, something he has no particular right to by law.

But the pre-indictment hearings, though usually private, are supposed to be for the defendant's benefit.

If Mandelblit rejects the request, he will need to justify the rejection by some kind of premise that a live feed would infect the objectivity of the process, even as the defendant, Netanyahu, says he does not want privacy.

