Netanyahu calls British PM Boris Yeltsin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fumbled the name of Britain's prime minister at the start of Sunday's cabinet meetings in his remarks that were delivered on live television.



Netanyahu spoke about his meetings in London on Thursday and called the British prime minister "Boris Yeltsin" instead of Boris Johnson.

נתניהו ישיבת הממשלה:

"חזרתי מביקור מהיר מאוד בלונדון שם נפגשתי עם ראש הממשלה *בוריס ילצין* "



ילצין ממקום קבורתו: "פחות" pic.twitter.com/UHhOFAAvwR — Yanir Cozin - יניר קוזין (@yanircozin) September 8, 2019

Yelsin served as president of Russia in the 1990s, overlapping Netanyahu's first term as prime minister. He died in 2007.This was a rare mistake on live television for Netanyahu during the campaign.Netanyahu's competition in the September 17 election, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, has had a number of gaffes on live TV during the campaign, including forgetting the name of murdered soldier Dvir Sorek and calling the public stupid.Gantz's number two in Blue and White, Yair Lapid, told the Israel Hayom newspaper over the weekend that "there are few people who are as good on cameras and interviews as Bibi." He downplayed Gantz's gaffes, saying that "part of his charm is that he is not a sophisticated message machine but a real person from real life."

