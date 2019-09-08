Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu calls British PM Boris Yeltsin

Netanyahu spoke about his meetings in London on Thursday and called the British prime minister "Boris Yeltsin" instead of Boris Johnson.

By
September 8, 2019 12:10
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Sept. 3, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting on Sept. 3, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fumbled the name of Britain's prime minister at the start of Sunday's cabinet meetings in his remarks that were delivered on live television.

Netanyahu spoke about his meetings in London on Thursday and called the British prime minister "Boris Yeltsin" instead of Boris Johnson.


Yelsin served as president of Russia in the 1990s, overlapping Netanyahu's first term as prime minister. He died in 2007.

This was a rare mistake on live television for Netanyahu during the campaign.

Netanyahu's competition in the September 17 election, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, has had a number of gaffes on live TV during the campaign, including forgetting the name of murdered soldier Dvir Sorek and calling the public stupid.

Gantz's number two in Blue and White, Yair Lapid, told the Israel Hayom newspaper over the weekend that "there are few people who are as good on cameras and interviews as Bibi." He downplayed Gantz's gaffes, saying that "part of his charm is that he is not a sophisticated message machine but a real person from real life."


Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the cabinet over a bill regarding the placing of cameras
September 8, 2019
Netanyahu: Need to pass law to place cameras before the elections

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings