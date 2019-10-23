Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu celebrates 70th birthday with his ‘Bibi Team’ soldiers

“Two of us are absent, Udi and Uri who have passed away, but the unity has been maintained over the years," Netanyahu said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 23, 2019 05:42
1 minute read.
PM Netanyahu at 50th reunion of Bibi Team. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated his 70th birthday on Tuesday, members of the ‘Bibi Team’ held their 50th reunion to mark the occasion, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The team served as soldiers under Netanyahu over 50 years ago in the IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit.

Tuesday’s birthday reunion took place at the Crusader fortress at Kochav Hayarden National Park in northern Israel.

"Fifty years ago, in the southern approaches to Afula, I received these boys. They have not changed much, I must say,” the prime minister said.  “We marched 120 kilometers in order to reach the unit. We started a long training march ahead of the important missions we carried out as a team.”

“Two of us are absent, Udi and Uri who have passed away, but the unity has been maintained over the years. This cohesiveness, this friendship, this fellowship, is exceptional,” Netanyahu added.

During the special celebrations, the team sang their unit’s song and spouses gave each member a special medal with an inscription. The Prime Minister's medal read: "To Bibi, marking 50 years since the unit was formed. From your soldiers in Team Bibi Netanyahu. Summer of 1969-Summer of 1972."

“I would like to say that I had the privilege of having such soldiers,” Netanyahu said. “I have had the privilege that we have kept this bond, a very special and very strong bond. I can only wish that we will meet here in another 50 years."


