Netanyahu completes 6-hour police questioning in corruption case

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu completed his ninth round of questioning by police on Tuesday, this time over the Case 3000 Submarine Affair, in which he is a witness.



"We would like to confirm that the Prime Minister today gave testimony for several hours, as part of an investigation conducted by the Lahav 433 unit," police said on Tuesday afternoon.





"The investigation is being conducted with the supervision of the State Attorney and with the approval of the Attorney General. We can not elaborate on additional details from ongoing investigations," the police statement said.The Prime Minister's Office also released a statement saying: "Prime Minister Netanyahu gave open testimony in Case 3000. He elaborated on the range of professional considerations that guided him in his decision-making regarding submarines and naval vessels and their importance to national security. The prime minister welcomes the opportunity given to him to clarify the picture in its entirety and put an end once and for all to the false allegations made against him by politicians and others."Case 3000 is a police corruption investigation into Israel’s purchase of German- made naval vessels. Miki Ganor, ThyssenKrupp’s sales representative in Israel, and other top Israeli defense officials and top aides to Netanyahu are accused of committing fraud and skimming off the top in a deal for Israel to buy nuclear submarines from the German company.Netanyahu lawyer and confidante David Shimron, his top personal foreign envoy Yitzhak Molcho, his former chief of staff David Sharan, his former deputy national security adviser Avriel Bar Yosef and former navy chief Eliezer Marom, are all accused of being part of the scheme. Ganor became a state’s witness in late July.Netanyahu is also still expected to be questioned again in Case 4000, also known as the “Bezeq Affair,” after state witness Nir Hefetz, former spokesman for the Netanyahu family, provided new information last month.Case 4000 refers to a corruption investigation looking into the relationship between Netanyahu and Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla news site. Investigators are expected to present Netanyahu with the evidence provided by Hefetz.Police suspect Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage on the news site. Police also suspect that Sara Netanyahu was in touch with Elovitch’s wife, Iris, and through her acted to receive favorable coverage in Walla.Channel 2 News reported last month that Hefetz testified to the police that he “spoke to Elovitch six to seven times a day” when he served as Netanyahu’s adviser. He also provided evidence that both Netanyahu and Elovitch were aware of an illicit quid pro quo deal between them.Moreover, Hefetz related that during a visit to Manhattan by the Netanyahu family, wealthy Jews gave Sara Netanyahu credit cards with which to buy herself gifts.The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement: “These are total lies regarding the Netanyahu- Elovitch relationship.Also the false and malicious claim that the prime minister and his wife used friends’ credit cards is false. This never happened.”Hefetz also provided new material in Case 1000 and Case 2000.MK Eitan Cabel of the Zionist Union is set to be questioned in Case 2000 on Thursday.Case 2000 probes an alleged arrangement between Netanyahu and Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes to weaken his competitor Israel Hayom in exchange for better coverage of him in Mozes’s paper.Netanyahu is expected to be questioned another three to four times regarded the three investigations.Udi Shaham and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report