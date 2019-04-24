Netanyahu not meeting Romney due to Passover vacation, PMO says

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be meeting with Utah Senator Mitt Romney and two other senators currently in the country, with his office citing the Passover holiday and that Netanyahu is in the north on vacation with his family.



Netanyahu, well attuned to the importance of US legislators, generally meets all senators, congressmen and governors who visit Israel.

Some have speculated that Netanyahu avoided meeting Romney, whom he has known since 1976, so as not to antagonize US President Donald Trump. Romney has emerged as one of Trump's sharpest critics among senate Republicans, and though Romney has said he will not mount a primary challenge against the president, not everyone is convinced.The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu will speak with Romney by phone.Trump went after Romney on Twitter on Saturday, after the Utah senator reacted to the redacted report issued by special counsel Robert Mueller dealing with Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections by saying he was “sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.”The president tweeted in response that if Romney would have spent the same energy fighting Barack Obama in his unsuccessful presidential bid in 2012 as he has in fighting Trump, “he could have won the race (maybe).”The non-meeting between Netanyahu and Romney contrasted with a warm meeting the two had in Jerusalem in July 2012, in the heat of Romney's campaign against Obama. Netanyahu was accused at the time of trying to help Romney in the campaign.“Governor Romney, Mitt, it is a pleasure to welcome you to Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said of the former Massachusetts governor at the start of that meeting in 2012. “We have known each other for many decades, you have been a personal friend of mine, and a strong friend of the state of Israel, that is why it is a pleasure to welcome you here.”Netanyahu's relationship with Romney spans back to 1976, when they both worked at the Boston Consulting Group.Romney was elected to the Senate in November, and this is his first trip abroad, travelling in his capacity as member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to Israel and Jordan with his Democratic colleague, Chris Murphy from Connecticut. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden from Oregon is also in the country this week.

