Netanyahu on Argentinian decision to cancel match: We carry on

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a brief response to the Argentinian national team's decision to cancel a friendly pre-World Cup football match in Israel Saturday night: “We continue on, friends.”



Netanyahu made his comment to reporters before boarding a plane Wednesday morning in Paris for London, the next stop on his four day trip to Europe.





The Argentinian press reported that Netanyahu phoned Argentine President Mauricio Macri to intervene in the issue.The Argentinian president, with whom Netanyahu has developed good relations, reportedly said that the decision came because of pressure exerted on the team, and that the government had no impact on what was a private decision.Israeli-Argentina ties improved significantly with Macri's election in 2015, with Netanyahu making Buenos Aires the first stop on his visit last year to Latin America – the first ever by a sitting prime minister.The decision to cancel the match is not expected to impact on Israel-Argentina ties.