Netanyahu on Krauthammer: 'The best of the best our people has produced'

Charles Krauthammer, the conservative commentator and fierce defender of Israel who passed away on Thursday, was “one of Israel's greatest friends of all time,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday in a statement.



Netanyahu, who expressed “deep sorrow” over Krauthammer's death, said he was also “among the US's greatest commentators.”





In a letter to Krauthammer written earlier this month after the columnist wrote that he only had a short time left to live, Netanyahu wrote that the news of his illness “broke my heart,” and that he was “overcome with grief.”“For over half my lifetime, since I first met you in Washington in 1982, we have been like brothers. We didn't need to meet to understand each other. You understood everything.”Netanyahu said that on those occasions when they did meet, “it was with a knowing smile, a grateful rush of recognition. Joseph and his brothers.”Netanyahu wrote to Krauthammer that he has “lived a life of purpose.”“As a proud American and a proud son of the Jewish people, you harnessed your formidable intellect to defend liberty and the Jewish state,” he wrote. “No one has done this with greater clarity, consistency and conviction.”The prime minister said Krauthammer has “slain the hypocrisy and slanders of the villifiers of Israel and and America with unflappable precision and unmatched erudition."“I will miss you, Charles, as I miss a brother. I shall always remember you as a fearless fighter of truth, the best of the best our people has produced.”