Netanyahu says Druze community ‘dear to heart’ after Ben Gurion incident

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel must strengthen its relationship with the country’s Druze community, after Israel’s Ambassador to Panama Reda Mansour was taken aside and questioned by security officials at Ben Gurion airport.



Mansour wrote on Saturday on Facebook that the vehicle he was traveling in was pulled aside at the checkpoint to the airport and questioned after the security official became suspicious of him, ostensibly because of his ethnic background.

“I spoke with Israeli Ambassador to Panama Reda Mansour about the incident at Ben Gurion airport and I expressed deep gratitude for the way in which Ambassador represents the State of Israel in Panama,” wrote Netanyahu on Twitter.“The Druze community is dear to our hearts and we will continue to work in every way to strengthen our brotherly covenant with them,” continued the prime minister.President Reuven Rivlin also remarked on the incident, saying that the country should pay heed to the offense taken by Mansour over the incident.“I spoke with our ambassador Reda Mansour after I read what he wrote. Without relating to the incident under investigation, I emphasized that what is important is what Reda feels, and if he was offended we must pay heed to this,” Rivlin wrote on his Twitter account.“The covenant between us and the Druze community is a covenant of life. We must ensure that we are always worthy of it, and not just during times of crises and war.”Following the incident, Mansour wrote on Facebook on Saturday that security procedures at the airport “make me want to vomit,” adding “Go to hell, Ben-Gurion Airport…Thirty years of humiliation, and you are not finished yet.”Israeli Druze are the only minority in the country who are drafted into the IDF, while many member of the community volunteered for military service in 1948 during Israel’s War of Independence, and many others have risen to senior positions in the IDF ranks.Earlier on Sunday, head of the Democratic Union party MK Nitzan Horowitz went to Ben Gurion airport to record a video message which he posted on Facebook.“We all know Ben Gurion airport but for some of us this is a place of humiliation and burns their heart for the rest of their lives,” said Horowitz, describing Mansour as “one of the most dedicated workers in the Israeli foreign service.“He was humiliated in front of his family and children just because he is Druze, and this is what happens to Arabs and others too,” he said.“It’s called profiling where they evaluate a person according to his appearance, [ethnic] background and religion and this must stop,” said Horowitz.The Democratic Union leader claimed that the incident was also connected to the contentious Nation State law which large parts of the Druze community argue discriminates against them, and said that the law constituted “discrimination from above” which is what had hurt Mansour.“The Nation State law turns people like Mansour into second class citizens,” said Horowitz and vowed to repeal the law once his party was in government.

