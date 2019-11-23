Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed pro-Netanyahu demonstrators at the prime minister's home in Jerusalem, asking them to attend a planned Likud demonstration near the Tel Aviv Museum of Art on Tuesday.The demonstrators were let into the complex after starting demonstrations in front of the home on Saturday night in support of the prime minister, according to Maariv.A small counter demonstration in front of the prime minister's home was staged by the Democratic Union party, while a larger protest took place in Tel Aviv.About 350 people took part in the pro-Netanyahu demonstration in front of the prime minister's home, while about 200 Likud activists took part in an additional demonstration by government offices in Jerusalem.
"Thank you for the incredible support! I love you all," wrote Netanyahu on Facebook with a clip from the demonstrations.On Tuesday at 8 p.m., a Likud demonstration will take place by the Tel Aviv Museum of Art in support of Netanyahu.The protests are in response to the attorney-general indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair; for fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair; and for fraud and breach of trust in Case 2000, the Yediot Ahronot-Israel Hayom Affair.An hour after the announcement of the indictment, Netanyahu addressed the nation from his residence and said that while he has “great respect” for the country’s judicial system, “something not good is happening to the police investigators and the state-attorney’s office.”Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.
