Netanyahu’s immunity request to be rejected, paving way for trial

Knesset legal adviser expected to rule that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein cannot halt formation of Knesset House Committee which will vote on PM’s immunity request

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 11, 2020 21:39
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem Wednesday. Will the US action in Iraq help his campaign? (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem Wednesday. Will the US action in Iraq help his campaign?
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon is expected to rule on Sunday that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein cannot halt formation of the Knesset House Committee to hear Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution.
Since there is a clear majority in the Knesset opposed to granting Netanyahu immunity, the House Committee would almost certainly vote down his request, which would pave the way for his indictments to be formally passed to the Jerusalem court.

Blue and White, Labor, Democratic Union and the Arab parties all long expressed opposition to granting the prime minister immunity, and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman made clear as soon as Netanyahu requested it last week that he would also oppose such a measure.

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz said on Friday that as soon as Yinon published an opinion allowing for the House Committee to be formed his party would begin steps to convene it as soon as possible.

He also warned Edelstein that even if Yinon should rule that the speaker can stop the formation of the committee and Edelstein acted as such, Blue and White would move to oust Edelstein from his position.

“I very much hope that this [formation of the House Committee] will happen with the agreement of the speaker. And if not, it will happen without him,” said Gantz.
Speaking on Channel 12’s Meet the Press program Saturday night, Liberman issued similar warnings.

“I value the Knesset speaker, but with him or without him we will form the Knesset House Committee,” said Liberman.

“Knesset speaker is not a partisan position, and therefore I expect him to act in a statesman-like manner,” although he added that he was not currently working to oust Edelstein.

The Likud and Netanyahu have strongly opposed the formation of the House Committee and have lambasted Yinon by claiming that he has a conflict of interests, since his wife works in the state attorney’s office and worked on the criminal cases against Netanyahu.

Once Yinon published last week his legal opinion that the House Committee could be formed during an interim government and Knesset recess, numerous figures in the Likud called on him to recuse himself from such decisions.

On Saturday night, Netanyahu repeated this call, taking to Facebook to say that Yinon “is in a severe conflict of interests,” in reference to his wife’s work for the state attorney’s office.

“On the one hand she is prosecuting me, and on the hand, he is deciding on my defense,” exclaimed Netanyahu.

Yinon has refused to do so, arguing that his decision on the formation of the House Committee and Edelstein’s ability to block it was regarding procedural and technical matters within the Knesset, and had nothing to do with Netanyahu’s criminal cases themselves.

Netanyahu said in his Facebook video “The most famous case in the history of the country, which both of them are dealing with, and they never talked about it. Do they think we’re stupid?”

As a separate matter, the deadline for filing election party lists is on Wednesday this week.

The two major decisions that must be made are political unions on the left and right.

Significant tensions have been created on the religious right, as Bayit Yehudi leader and Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz circumvented his party’s natural ally National Union to reach a unity agreement with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party headed by Itamar Ben Gvir.

Peretz took this step because he was facing a challenge from National Union leader and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich for the head of a unified religious-Zionist list.

Nonetheless, on Thursday night, Peretz and Smotrich announced that they had met and made progress on a unity deal between the two parties.

In a joint statement, the two stated that the meeting was held “with a positive atmosphere, and they discussed the different political options to prepare the religious-Zionist community for the elections.”

They added that “broad unity” was desirable and would continue their direct dialogue in the coming days.

On the left, there are efforts afoot for the Democratic Union and Labor-Gesher parties to unite in light of unfavorable polling that has both parties worried about not passing the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the national vote required to enter the Knesset.

Although Labor leader Amir Peretz has not been enthusiastic about uniting his party with the more left-wing Meretz, Ynet reported on Thursday that he has allowed unofficial channels to open between the two parties to discuss the option and associates of Peretz and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz have already met.

On Saturday night, Labor MKs Omer Bar Lev and Itzik Shmuli both said that they would support a technical unity deal with Meretz.

Shmuli criticized Peretz for stalling on his support for a unity deal Saturday night, saying on Meet the Press, “Running separately will not bring in more seats. Why should we take this chance? It’s irresponsible.”


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu immunity bill
