Netta Barzilai's latest song takes on quick-fix culture - watch

Netta is known for her turbo-charged bubble-gum pop, and her latest song delivers in spades.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 13:13
Winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, takes part at the "Orange Carpet" opening ceremony of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 12, 2019. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Netta Barzilai has used her trademark bombast to take aim at American quick-fix culture, with the release of her new song 'Ricki Lake.'
The 2018 Eurovision winner shot to fame with 'Toy,' an anthem for independently minded women everywhere. Independence was a theme in her  2019 hits 'Nana Banana' and 'Bassa Sababa,' the latter of which draws on Netta's Israeli identity by incorporating Israeli slang into the lyrics.
The songs cemented her reputation for turning out turbo-charged bubble-gum pop with Andy Warhol inspired visuals, a trend she has taken forward into her latest offering, 'Ricki Lake.'
The song hits back at America's instant gratification culture, and was inspired by Netta watching the Ricki Lake show as a child, as Netta recounted:
"In my youth, I used to obsessively watch The Ricki Lake talk show and was fascinated by all the colorful characters who appeared on it. For me it was the ultimate glimpse into American culture at its best and worst.
"We're all looking for guidance, quick fixes and life breakthroughs that will make us happy, and to forget about sadness, whether that's a new coat, new nose, a happy meal or cellulite reduction," she said, according to music blog site Yuval Erel.
She added: "My new song "Ricki Lake" says you should listen to your gut feelings and not the rules of society. You are actually dancing on the sounds you make for yourself. The concept of Ricki Lake for me has always been that insight into how toxic it is to be America's favorite, and the song and video are basically my humble thoughts on that."


