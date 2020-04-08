The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New Horizon campaign introduces Israelis to Arabs who combat coronavirus

21% of the medical workers in Israel are Arabs, so are 47% of the pharmacists, a new campaign asks why should they not enjoy representation in government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2020 09:05
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
A new online campaign titled "When have you seen the horizon lately?" presents Arab-Israeli medical doctors and nurses with their masks on as they fight the coronavirus outbreak and then, when the masks are off, with their full names and positions.  

 

“Sharing a fate,” the slogan reads, “sharing in government.”  
 
The social media page includes interviews with people like Dr. Abu Moch, who told Ynet “we are in the front (of the virus) with our Jewish brothers and we have mixed feelings.”  
 
He said that alongside the pride one can feel for taking part in such a noble effort there are also those who claim Arab-Israelis are “terror supporters.” “I should not be a medical doctor with diplomas on the wall to be represented in parliament," he said.  
 
“80% of the Arabs in Israel voted for Joint List,” he said, saying that it is not reasonable they all support terrorism.  
 
The Joint Arab list is currently the third largest party in the Knesset with 15 seats and recommended Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to President Reuven Rivlin to form a government before Gantz decided to head to a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  
Netanyahu repeatedly argued that members of the Joint List support terrorism against the Jewish state. He also claimed that he and the Likud Party have nothing at all against Arabs, only against Arabs who don’t accept the validity of the Jewish state in the region. 
 
Israel had an Arab-Muslim Minister of Science, Raleb Majadele, during the administration of prime minister Ehud Olmert.  
 
Former communication minister Ayoob Kara, who served under Netanyahu, is an Arab-Druze.  
    
   


