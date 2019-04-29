New MK learning the job? There’s an app for that

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Knesset launched a smartphone app to help the new lawmakers being sworn in this week.



The 46 new MKs will take part in a special orientation day on Monday, a day before the 21st Knesset’s inauguration, in which they will be taught about the Knesset’s departments, find their seats in the plenum and learn the ropes of legislating. The app is meant to help the newcomers acclimate to their new job.

The orientation will begin with a special welcome from Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Knesset Secretary Yardena Maller Horowitz and Knesset Director-General Albert Sacharovich.Horowitz will oversee the day and its curriculum, which includes the parliamentary tools they can use to influence the parliamentary and public agenda, including bills, parliamentary questions, motions to the agenda, speeches and more.“It’s a great privilege for me to open a window for the new MKs to the tools of legislation and oversight,” Horowitz said. “The new MKs are not the only ones who are excited. This is the 12th Knesset in which I will be present for its inauguration and I am as excited as for the first.”Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon is expected to explain the legal department’s roles and the legislative process, and Knesset Security Chief Yossi Griff will talk about his role, as will the heads of other departments. They will also receive a tour of the sprawling Knesset building.A new part of the orientation is a section on the various government ministries and their roles, as part of an effort to increase parliamentary oversight over the executive branch of government.Sacharovich said the purpose of the inauguration day is meant to “ensure an effective and smooth entry by the MKs to allow them to fulfill their purpose to work for the Israeli public.”

