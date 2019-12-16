The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Right launch election campaign without Shaked

New Right will also target Blue and White voters in Tel Aviv and the Sharon coastal district.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 13:06
New Right leader Naftali Bennet pictured in a political campaign ad (photo credit: Courtesy)
New Right leader Naftali Bennet pictured in a political campaign ad
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The New Right Party launched its new election campaign on Monday without featuring party leader Ayelet Shaked at all, and declared that it would be running independently in the upcoming poll.
In the last campaign, Shaked delayed joining New Right until close to the final date for submitting party electoral lists, with persistent rumors that she was seeking to join the Likud, after New Right’s failure to cross the electoral threshold in the April election.
And Shaked is again missing from the start of New Right’s campaign, which announced the main themes and targets of its election battle without mentioning Shaked and with a campaign flyer that featured only party co-founder Naftali Bennett.
New Right said that its slogan would be “Definitely right - not kind of, and not sometimes,” which is apparently meant to be a jibe at Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White but interestingly concedes that Blue and White has definite right-wing inclinations.
The New Right campaign will target Russian-speaking voters to try to peel them away from Yisrael Beytenu, which New Right will claim has betrayed the right wing and call on its voters to return to “the definite right.”
New Right will also target Blue and White voters in Tel Aviv and the Sharon coastal district.
Bennett is currently in the process of drawing up the party’s electoral list of candidates for the Knesset, its campaign team, and its central messages for the election, and will establish activist headquarters in the coming days.
“Rule of the right-wing will not happen without a big New Right which will end the pretence of other parties,” New Right said in a statement announcing the launch of its campaign.
“Right-wing is not just in the realm of diplomacy, we are right-wing economically, right-wing in terms of freedom of the individual, right-wing which is not dependent on committees. The New Right is definitely Right, not kind of right and not sometimes right.
A spokesman for Shaked did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why she was not featured in the campaign launch.


Tags Naftali Bennett ayelet shaked New Right
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by