New Right launch election campaign without Shaked

The New Right Party launched its new election campaign on Monday without featuring party leader Ayelet Shaked at all, and declared that it would be running independently in the upcoming poll.In the last campaign, Shaked delayed joining New Right until close to the final date for submitting party electoral lists, with persistent rumors that she was seeking to join the Likud, after New Right’s failure to cross the electoral threshold in the April election.And Shaked is again missing from the start of New Right’s campaign, which announced the main themes and targets of its election battle without mentioning Shaked and with a campaign flyer that featured only party co-founder Naftali Bennett.New Right said that its slogan would be “Definitely right - not kind of, and not sometimes,” which is apparently meant to be a jibe at Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White but interestingly concedes that Blue and White has definite right-wing inclinations.The New Right campaign will target Russian-speaking voters to try to peel them away from Yisrael Beytenu, which New Right will claim has betrayed the right wing and call on its voters to return to “the definite right.”New Right will also target Blue and White voters in Tel Aviv and the Sharon coastal district.Bennett is currently in the process of drawing up the party’s electoral list of candidates for the Knesset, its campaign team, and its central messages for the election, and will establish activist headquarters in the coming days.“Rule of the right-wing will not happen without a big New Right which will end the pretence of other parties,” New Right said in a statement announcing the launch of its campaign.“Right-wing is not just in the realm of diplomacy, we are right-wing economically, right-wing in terms of freedom of the individual, right-wing which is not dependent on committees. The New Right is definitely Right, not kind of right and not sometimes right.A spokesman for Shaked did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to why she was not featured in the campaign launch.