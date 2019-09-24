New Rosh Hashanah Twitter emoji wishes followers a sweet New Year

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrim blows a shofar, near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine, September 21, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Twitter issued Tuesday a new emoji for Rosh Hashanah with a little red apple and a golden spoon of honey, according to the microblogging site.



For the holiday, there are already two popular hashtags: #RoshHashanah and #ShanaTovah.

As the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very Happy New Year filled with peace and harmony. Happy Rosh Hashanah.

سال نو یهودی مبارک. pic.twitter.com/hG4UgqNV8j — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 9, 2018

Ahead of the holiday, the social networking site put out a release highlighting some of the most famous people who have used Twitter to wish their Jewish constituents “shanah tovah” or happy New Year. These include world leaders, such as US President Donald Trump and Israeli leaders, such as President Reuven Rivlin.Striking is the tweet by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.“As the sun gives way to the moon, I wish all my Jewish compatriots and Jews worldwide a very Happy New Year filled with peace and harmony,” he posted in 2018. “Happy Rosh Hashanah.”More than 5,000 people like Zarif’s tweet.Madonna tweeted “Shana Tova ... LOVE And LIGHT” last year with a Rosh Hashanah video. In 2015, Paul McCartney used Twitter to share his “best wishes to all celebrating #RoshHashanah,” and in 2017, Paula Abdul blessed her followers that “#RoshHashanah … bring you a peaceful, joyous heart & love in abundance.”“On Rosh Hashanah, we greet each other with wishes of a good and sweet New Year, and eat apples dipped in honey to symbolize these wishes,” Twitter wrote in its release. “The special Rosh Hashanah emoji captures this in a fun and engaging way.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });